Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Holder Sg Americas Securities Lowered Its Stake; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $337,512

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 46,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 100,541 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 146,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 214,146 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1,526 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VRA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,778 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Mutual Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 225,592 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 142,864 shares. Element Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 22,783 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 18,175 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 45,000 shares stake. Tudor Et Al invested 0.03% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Incorporated holds 16,560 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 25,122 shares. Menta Ltd Llc reported 20,560 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 100,737 shares. Prudential holds 128,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Deb 2.250 9/3 (Prn) by 30,520 shares to 61,520 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 155,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc Com (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24 million for 9.10 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vera Bradley and Crocs Announce Footwear Collaboration – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 13, 2019 : NRE, VRA, DQ, EXPR, ESTE, GLMD, TRVN, GECC, SKIS, AAC, CBK – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vera Bradley Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 13, 2016. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest owns 7,350 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 1,104 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 2 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 179,808 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 1,200 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista has invested 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.