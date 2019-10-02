Veoneer (VNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays; The $21.0000 Target Indicates 46.14% Potential; HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its stock rating noted as “Overweight” by analysts at Barclays. Barclays currently has a $21.0000 PT on the $1.60 billion market cap company or 46.14% upside potential. This was shown in a research note on Wednesday morning.

HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 157 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 131 sold and reduced their positions in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 158.66 million shares, up from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding HD Supply Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 104 Increased: 105 New Position: 52.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 11,458 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has declined 63.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.22% the S&P500.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Analysts await Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 79.49% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.78 per share. After $-1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Veoneer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.72% negative EPS growth.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.