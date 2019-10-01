Veoneer Inc. (VNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

As Auto Parts companies, Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 16 -0.16 100.47M -4.12 0.00 WABCO Holdings Inc. 133 2.85 50.92M 6.74 19.64

In table 1 we can see Veoneer Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Veoneer Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 641,161,455.01% -20.6% -14.4% WABCO Holdings Inc. 38,168,053.37% 28% 8.7%

Liquidity

Veoneer Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veoneer Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veoneer Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 97.5%. Veoneer Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has -23% weaker performance while WABCO Holdings Inc. has 23.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Veoneer Inc.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.