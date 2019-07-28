Veoneer Inc. (VNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 23 0.99 N/A -4.12 0.00 Garrett Motion Inc. 16 0.33 N/A 4.06 4.51

Table 1 demonstrates Veoneer Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veoneer Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Liquidity

Veoneer Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Garrett Motion Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Veoneer Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Garrett Motion Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of Veoneer Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Garrett Motion Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Veoneer Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Garrett Motion Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. -5.6% -28.9% -27.76% -41.67% 0% -15.66% Garrett Motion Inc. -0.11% 3.21% 21.92% 40.66% 0% 48.3%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has -15.66% weaker performance while Garrett Motion Inc. has 48.3% stronger performance.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.