Veoneer Inc. (VNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 23 0.99 N/A -4.12 0.00 Dorman Products Inc. 86 2.82 N/A 3.82 21.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veoneer Inc. and Dorman Products Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veoneer Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Dorman Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Dorman Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veoneer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veoneer Inc. and Dorman Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dorman Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Veoneer Inc. has a 54.61% upside potential and an average price target of $28. On the other hand, Dorman Products Inc.’s potential downside is -17.41% and its consensus price target is $70. The information presented earlier suggests that Veoneer Inc. looks more robust than Dorman Products Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.1% of Veoneer Inc. shares and 82.4% of Dorman Products Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Veoneer Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are Dorman Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. -5.6% -28.9% -27.76% -41.67% 0% -15.66% Dorman Products Inc. -4.19% -10.78% -6.45% -0.55% 26.29% -7.8%

For the past year Veoneer Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Dorman Products Inc.

Summary

Dorman Products Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Veoneer Inc.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.