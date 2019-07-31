Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Reaches $17.91 After 4.00% Down Move; GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA ORDINARY SHARES F (GSGTF) Sellers Decreased By 84.94% Their Shorts

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA ORDINARY SHARES F (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) had a decrease of 84.94% in short interest. GSGTF’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 84.94% from 33,200 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 2 days are for GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA ORDINARY SHARES F (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)’s short sellers to cover GSGTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 169,787 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.00 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $17.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VNE worth $79.80M less.

GenSight Biologics S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye, and central nervous system. The company has market cap of $46.34 million. The firm develops its products through gene therapy approach with technology platforms of mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include GS010, an AAV2 containing the human wild-type ND4 gene, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of leber hereditary optic neuropathy associated with mutation in the ND4 gene; and GS030 that comprises a gene encoding photoactivatable channelrhodopsin for the treatment of reinitis pigmentosa and geographic atrophy in dry age-related macular degeneration.

Another recent and important GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “GenSight’s GS010 shows long-term effect in inherited eye disorder – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.