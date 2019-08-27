Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Reaches $14.65 After 9.00% Up Move; Cambrex (CBM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 285,482 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has declined 63.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.22% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.63B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $15.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VNE worth $146.88 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cambrex has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is -2.95% below currents $59.25 stock price. Cambrex had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, August 12. First Analysis downgraded Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) rating on Tuesday, May 7. First Analysis has “Outperform” rating and $5500 target. See Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $60.0000 Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 37.01 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.