Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Reaches $14.27 1 Year Low; Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

The stock of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.99 target or 9.00% below today’s $14.27 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.59 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $12.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $143.10 million less. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 82,700 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has declined 63.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.22% the S&P500.

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 18.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 650,000 shares with $41.80 million value, down from 800,000 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 177,580 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il has invested 0.8% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Washington Tru has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marshfield Associate owns 5.59% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.42M shares. 958,143 were accumulated by Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 25,680 shares. Bokf Na reported 15,609 shares. American National Bank & Trust holds 0.28% or 13,680 shares. 35,005 were accumulated by Navellier & Assoc. 2.55 million are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 56,756 shares. 499 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Llc. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 25,566 were reported by Fdx Advsr Inc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,500 shares to 39,000 valued at $68.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) stake by 23,005 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was raised too.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 5.40% above currents $29.65 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy”.