Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) EPS Estimated At $-1.73; Shorts at NATES FOOD CO (NHMD) Raised By 40%

Analysts expect Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to report $-1.73 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 140.28% from last quarter’s $-0.72 EPS. After having $-1.57 EPS previously, Veoneer, Inc.’s analysts see 10.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 96,832 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

NATES FOOD CO (OTCMKTS:NHMD) had an increase of 40% in short interest. NHMD’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 40% from 500 shares previously. It closed at $0.0012 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nate's Food Co., Inc. manufactures and markets ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. The company has market cap of $645,328. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nate's Pancakes, Inc. and changed its name to Nate's Food Co., Inc. in May 2014.

