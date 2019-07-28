Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 23 0.99 N/A -4.12 0.00 LKQ Corporation 27 0.70 N/A 1.36 19.96

Demonstrates Veoneer Inc. and LKQ Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Veoneer Inc. and LKQ Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% LKQ Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veoneer Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival LKQ Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. LKQ Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veoneer Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veoneer Inc. and LKQ Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 93.3%. Veoneer Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, LKQ Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. -5.6% -28.9% -27.76% -41.67% 0% -15.66% LKQ Corporation -2.69% -12.73% 1.23% -2.34% -11.5% 14.12%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has -15.66% weaker performance while LKQ Corporation has 14.12% stronger performance.

Summary

LKQ Corporation beats Veoneer Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.