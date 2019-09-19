Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Analysts See $-1.40 EPS; TERRACO GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (TCEGF) Sellers Increased By 8560% Their Shorts

TERRACO GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TCEGF) had an increase of 8560% in short interest. TCEGF’s SI was 86,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8560% from 1,000 shares previously. With 456,600 avg volume, 0 days are for TERRACO GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TCEGF)’s short sellers to cover TCEGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1093 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to report $-1.40 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 79.49% from last quarter’s $-0.78 EPS. After having $-1.39 EPS previously, Veoneer, Inc.’s analysts see 0.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 496,991 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has declined 63.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.22% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Terraco Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCEGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Substantial Upside In Globex Mining Enterprises – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018.

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties; and the acquisition of royalty assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.99 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 210 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has royalty interests in the Spring Valley gold project and the Moonlight property located in Pershing County, Nevada.