VEON Ltd. (VEON) Reaches $3.19 52-Week High; Shorts at MAKITA ORDINARY SHARES (MKEWF) Raised By 6.77%

The stock of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.42 target or 7.00% above today’s $3.19 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.14 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $3.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $429.52M more. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.0022 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1922. About 2.92M shares traded. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has declined 11.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical VEON News: 15/03/2018 – VEON Files Form 20-F For Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – EGYPT’S GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING – BOARD AUTHORIZED CO’S TEMPORARY ENTRY INTO $100 MLN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH VEON HOLDINGS; 14/05/2018 – VEON ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON ’18 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Le’Veon Bell Rumors: ‘No Expectation’ RB Joins Steelers Before September 1; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 03/04/2018 – VEON ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF MANDATORY TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING S.A.E; 27/03/2018 – VEON Appoints Ursula Burns As Executive Chairman, CEO Jean-Yves Charlier To Depart; 28/03/2018 – Bleacher Report: Le’Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers RB Wants Same Money as Antonio Brown in Contract; 06/03/2018 – VEON – KYIVSTAR, WHOLLY-OWNED BUSINESS IN UKRAINE, ACQUIRED SPECTRUM IN 1800MHZ BAND SUITABLE FOR 4G/LTE: 25MHZ (PAIRED) AT UAH 1.325 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Apply Franchise Tag To Le’Veon Bell

MAKITA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MKEWF) had an increase of 6.77% in short interest. MKEWF’s SI was 699,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.77% from 655,400 shares previously. It closed at $33.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

VEON Ltd., a communications and technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The firm offers mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer divisions; value added services, including messaging services, content/infotainment services, data access services, location based services, media, and content delivery channels; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles. It has a 4.65 P/E ratio. It also provides fixed-line telecommunication services, such as business and corporate services comprising various telecommunications and information technology, and data center services to companies and high-end residential buildings; carrier and operator services; consumer Internet services, which provide fixed-line telephony, Internet access, and home phone services on a VoIP and copper wire basis; consumer voice offerings; corporate voice offerings that offer fixed-line voice services, data services, value added services, and connectivity services to corporate customers, such as large corporate customers, small and medium enterprises, and SOHOs; and Internet and data services, which provide Internet and data transmission services to consumer and corporate customers.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. The firm operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.