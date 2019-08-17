Ventas (VTR) Valuation Rose While Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Vulcan Value Partners Increased Its Sabre Corp. (SABR) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 2.51M shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.80M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 34,334 shares to 296,125 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 225 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 5,158 shares. Cibc Markets Corp accumulated 47,166 shares. 3,944 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Commerce. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 57,783 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fiera Cap accumulated 0% or 3,440 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0.47% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 488 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 5,857 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 121,081 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough Company has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 547,571 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ventas (VTR) Announces Sean P. Nolan to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sabre (SABR) Reports Intent to Close Farelogix Acquisition – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre announces milestone migration of La Quinta by Wyndham to SynXis Platform – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56M shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $195.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 4.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).