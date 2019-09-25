Ventas (VTR) Valuation Rose While Ellington Management Group Decreased Its Stake by $312,800; Truepoint Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $378,240 as Stock Value Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 1.63 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.24M for 19.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Llc has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 7.11M were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Limited Company. Aperio Limited holds 271,018 shares. Lpl Ltd Co holds 338,189 shares. 8,213 were reported by Cibc Ww Incorporated. Duncker Streett And has 0.18% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 11,863 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc reported 13,560 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.08% or 40,597 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.33% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Com stated it has 377,605 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advisors has invested 0.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Jane Street Gp Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) by 95,500 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 29,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 9,894 shares to 35,894 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 41,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.