Ventas (VTR) Valuation Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Holding; M Holdings Securities Has Lifted Position in Walmart (WMT) as Share Value Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 343,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.06M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 25,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 22,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 4.48M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 2.4% in April (Table); 12/04/2018 – Walmart is near a deal to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son: Walmart Reached Deal for Control of Flipkart Last Night

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

