Ventas (VTR) to pay $0.79 on Oct 11, 2019; LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD ORDINARY SHARE (LNGLF) Sellers Increased By 19.25% Their Shorts

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) had an increase of 19.25% in short interest. LNGLF's SI was 1.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.25% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 502,800 avg volume, 3 days are for LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:LNGLF)'s short sellers to cover LNGLF's short positions. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.182. About 300,382 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF)

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:VTR) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Ventas Inc’s current price of $72.21 translates into 1.10% yield. Ventas Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 4.74 million shares traded or 142.21% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $26.90 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 51.88 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $69.39’s average target is -3.91% below currents $72.21 stock price. Ventas had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Friday, March 29 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

