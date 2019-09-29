Ventas (VTR) to pay $0.79 on Oct 11, 2019; Aircastle Limited (AYR) Shorts Increased By 5.37%

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:VTR) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Ventas Inc’s current price of $73.65 translates into 1.08% yield. Ventas Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.13M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) had an increase of 5.37% in short interest. AYR’s SI was 1.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.37% from 1.21M shares previously. With 269,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)’s short sellers to cover AYR’s short positions. The SI to Aircastle Limited’s float is 2.46%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 108,733 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aircastle: Still One Of My Favorite Dividend Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle: Flying Higher With Room To Keep Climbing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Aircastle Limited shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodnow Inv Group Limited Co invested in 989,023 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Legal General Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 27,666 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 134,360 shares. Century holds 24,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei reported 419,487 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 6.56 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 60,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 1.24 million shares. 2.11M were accumulated by Diamond Hill. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 15,856 shares. Frontier Mgmt accumulated 13,501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv reported 195,049 shares stake.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.44 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 52.91 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Lc invested in 3.92M shares. Estabrook accumulated 7 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 4,841 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 7,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,244 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 1832 Asset Mgmt L P owns 195,421 shares. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 19,393 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, State Street has 0.14% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 26,334 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 8,213 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk accumulated 329,188 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cohen Inc stated it has 0.37% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).