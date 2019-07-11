Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Declined While Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed by $800,856 Its Holding; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered Idex (IEX) Position by $692,486 as Market Value Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 12,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 32,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 2.24 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,955 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 32,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $169.01. About 395,805 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Comm invested in 0.02% or 3,167 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 249,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 74,106 shares. 77,081 are held by Quantbot Techs L P. Jane Street Grp has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 242,494 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 88,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 915,676 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 12,734 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 40,449 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.02% or 549 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 24,219 shares. State Street stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 14,193 shares. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 8,639 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $352.58M for 18.45 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 87,585 shares to 87,634 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 17,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares to 147,120 shares, valued at $13.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 40,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs Inc invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 863 shares. 245,400 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Proshare Advisors Llc accumulated 6,634 shares. Capital Invsts has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 235,400 shares. Century holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,327 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,898 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na owns 13,130 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 82 shares. 2,800 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 88,420 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.11% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 118,341 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt &, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Bb&T holds 57,544 shares.