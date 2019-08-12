Ventas (VTR) Shares Rose While Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed by $14.84 Million Its Stake; As Wageworks (WAGE) Market Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 446,262 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 331,698 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 934,458 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 million, up from 602,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 253,446 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.20 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is expected to report earnings on October 25. Analysts expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year's $0.99 per share. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 4,793 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4.30 million shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 715 shares. 5,580 are owned by Cubic Asset Mngmt. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd owns 6,420 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Duff Phelps Management Communication owns 15,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.21% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Principal Financial Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Davis Selected Advisers owns 157,650 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Menta Llc holds 0.48% or 17,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.21% or 203,410 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 482,048 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 270,600 shares to 712,694 shares, valued at $32.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 6,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,372 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).