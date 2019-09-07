Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Its Stake by $327,915; Curbstone Financial Management Raised Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Holding by $564,450 as Share Price Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 14,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915,000, down from 19,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.46 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Davis Selected Advisers owns 157,650 shares. Professional Advisory, Florida-based fund reported 153,249 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 16,290 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 0.06% or 28,201 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability holds 84,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 479,107 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 292,971 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Grp holds 56,455 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 68,303 shares. Cypress Cap Group owns 23,614 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Nuveen Asset Lc owns 3.77M shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 0.06% stake.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 1.73M shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $24.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 518,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lumina Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,000 shares. Brandes Prtn Lp invested in 752,361 shares. Coastline stated it has 31,019 shares. 22,341 were reported by Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company. Kames Pcl holds 213,864 shares. The Ohio-based Keystone Fincl Planning has invested 2.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Commerce Mi Adv accumulated 26,350 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deltec Asset Management Limited Company owns 130,000 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma invested in 6,083 shares. Wellington Shields Company Ltd Liability has 29,300 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt owns 20,782 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Advisors holds 0.1% or 191,642 shares. 12,852 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Com.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares to 2,380 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,620 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T).