Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $774,648; Sensato Investors Maintains Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,575 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 40,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 12,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 70,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 191,262 shares to 280,219 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,115 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36 million worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 68,084 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,056 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 42,908 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.88% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 15,523 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na has 29,020 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 14,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 203,410 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce. Steinberg Global Asset owns 74,567 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 31,043 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust Com holds 47,018 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 40,833 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.04% or 77,538 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Grp accumulated 56,455 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 190,960 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,448 shares. Somerset reported 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 746 shares. Windward Cap Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,300 shares. 66,895 are held by Lathrop Invest Management. Carderock Capital Mngmt has 3.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 27,903 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.19% or 3.44 million shares. 105,728 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. M Kraus Co owns 37,260 shares. Novare Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,130 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 980,589 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 3,023 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 8,570 shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 6,090 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roper Technologies Announce Termination of Gatan Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.