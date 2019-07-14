Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Lowered Holding by $4.21 Million; Agilent Technologies (A) Position Has Upped by Calamos Advisors Llc

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 466,718 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.52 million, up from 461,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 2.52M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 66,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 220,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.03 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 457,677 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $311.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 4.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Grau Dominique sold $685,454.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation reported 290,844 shares. 2.96M were reported by Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership. Regentatlantic Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 517,623 shares. Hoplite Cap Ltd Partnership has 2.58% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 268,618 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc invested in 199,027 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gam Ag stated it has 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.29 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 16,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 88,900 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.92% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 367 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.77M shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 380 shares. Westfield Management LP owns 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,719 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,300 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Us Bancshares De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Beacon Financial Gp stated it has 56,455 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 52,433 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.3% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Heritage Wealth owns 478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 146 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares to 92,354 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.