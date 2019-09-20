Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Raised Holding by $1.04 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.84M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $162.1. About 732,977 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 270.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 15,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 21,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $72.27 lastly. It is down 21.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 185,511 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,876 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,022 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.11% or 7.03M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 595,403 shares. Orinda Asset Ltd Com invested in 3.36% or 36,468 shares. Finance Counselors holds 4,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% or 1,833 shares in its portfolio. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 41,158 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,536 shares or 0.56% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 136,152 shares. Hexavest holds 582,366 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 4,576 shares.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 40,659 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 663,933 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. First Republic Inc stated it has 39,882 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Lc holds 0.08% or 1,795 shares. Raymond James Serv has 42,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benedict Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 6,716 shares. The New Jersey-based Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Alphamark Limited Liability Corp holds 722 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 7,862 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,707 shares. Regions reported 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hellman Jordan Ma owns 1.12% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 363,759 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL) by 35,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $220.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.