Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Financial Counselors Cut Its Stake by $3.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised by $7.05 Million Its Stake

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 52,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 59,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 1.73M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 167,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.08 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider CAFARO DEBRA A sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36M.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 18.31 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

