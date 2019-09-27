Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Upped Holding; Omega Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) by $6.93 Million

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 3.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 12.95 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.56M, up from 9.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 12.52 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5155.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 809,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 825,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.39M, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 944,890 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 149,900 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $126.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,160 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cap Invsts has invested 0.19% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested in 1.23M shares. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,240 shares in its portfolio. 50,967 are held by Creative Planning. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 324,783 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 1.42M were accumulated by Amp Invsts Limited. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 172,228 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,244 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 195,652 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 327,245 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 4.27 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 52,195 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 597,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 20,191 shares. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 65,380 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 2,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 29,791 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt holds 274,543 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 30,500 were accumulated by E&G Limited Partnership. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Montgomery Inv Management has 0.04% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 1,320 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 800 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Elm Ridge Llc owns 1.76% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 754,021 shares.