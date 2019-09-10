Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Its Position by $1.21 Million; Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Its Stake by $581,205

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.30 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 116,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 159,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 275,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 19.49M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – Sirius Petroleum to Start Drilling at Nigeria Well in April; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 20/03/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PLACING PRICE OF 60P/SHR

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $341.66 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,762 shares to 4,449 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 307,580 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 384,105 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Company reported 1,878 shares. 9.06 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. 20,584 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,974 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation accumulated 12,650 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hudock Capital Grp Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,407 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 64,258 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,300 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies Inc. 6,309 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 41,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 49,918 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 206,939 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $263.57 million for 26.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

