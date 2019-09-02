Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Ballentine Partners Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Decreased by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas (VTR) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 91,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 56,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ventas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.07M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS starts on $50 million renovation of Jacksonville site – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co owns 6,851 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 58,872 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co reported 8.40M shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Art Advsrs Limited accumulated 96,530 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 0.32% or 46,235 shares in its portfolio. The North Dakota-based Bell Bank has invested 1.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stifel Finance Corporation has 691,252 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Co accumulated 57,483 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 46,858 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 1,681 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,958 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com has 165,578 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,473 shares to 327,269 shares, valued at $28.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 8,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,500 were accumulated by Private Wealth Prns Ltd Llc. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Swiss Savings Bank owns 1.34M shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.33% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 20,972 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Grassi Inv Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.86% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Phocas Corporation stated it has 10,691 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent Co Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Community Group Ltd Liability Co reported 2.62% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,925 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited reported 5,232 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 14,077 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio Cl (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 61,748 shares to 83,400 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus (IWF) by 105,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl.