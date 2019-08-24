Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Lowered Position by $14.84 Million; Flippin Bruce & Porter Increased Carnival (CCL) Stake by $1.38 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.44M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ventas Appoints Sean P. Nolan to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22 million for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corporation accumulated 22,650 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 554 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Amer Gp Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 145,081 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Company reported 7,569 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 230 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 5,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.21% or 203,410 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 0.29% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 292,789 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 59,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 19,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 0.13% or 387,731 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res owns 1.30M shares. Utah Retirement has 75,504 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 63,825 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.11% or 764,386 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 298 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 779,186 shares. Gam Ag holds 14,555 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 23,972 shares. M&T Bank reported 0.03% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 1.82M shares or 1.03% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 42,000 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 24,984 shares.