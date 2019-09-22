Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $23.33 Million; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Cut by $330,000 as Market Value Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 18,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 1.27M shares traded or 133.17% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 343,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.06M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.30M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ) by 5,190 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Ltd Llc invested in 54,650 shares. First Lp holds 0.02% or 159,245 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.24% or 34,509 shares. Tcw holds 0.12% or 164,622 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company holds 4,500 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Advisory Rech Incorporated reported 11,781 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 15,400 shares. Pension Serv invested in 479,222 shares. 271,018 are owned by Aperio. Hexavest owns 582,366 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Inc holds 0.02% or 4,126 shares in its portfolio. Orinda Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3.36% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 36,468 shares. Bartlett & Ltd reported 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.03 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.