Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Position by $23.33 Million; As Verisign (VRSN) Market Value Rose, Capital International LTD Has Decreased Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 343,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.06 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.13 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 46.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 9,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $187.25. About 487,277 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 746,137 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $83.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.33% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 17,281 shares. 12,309 were reported by Capital Inc Ca. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 4,853 shares. Stifel stated it has 162,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 305,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 1.07 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 207 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,933 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 71,391 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 172,228 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group owns 10,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,987 shares. Korea Invest Corporation owns 228,579 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 3,730 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34,221 shares to 189,084 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18M for 39.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

