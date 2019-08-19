Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.57 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Fir Tree Has Raised Its Stake by $3.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 658,922 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 540,379 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.25M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 14,319 shares to 350,334 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).