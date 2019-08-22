Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Barton Investment Management Position in Netflix (NFLX) Trimmed by $3.88 Million

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $298.89. About 598,574 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 37,041 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Targets Subscribers in Australia With Original Content – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 488,064 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,626 are owned by Sns Finance Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 4,760 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Argent reported 1,669 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Lp reported 1,729 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm Ltd reported 0.82% stake. Natixis holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 53,826 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.55% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The California-based Private Wealth Prns Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Co has invested 0.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Harris Associates LP accumulated 3.10 million shares. Crestwood LP has invested 3.79% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5.61 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 2,900 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.72M for 71.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares to 94,235 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 119,288 shares to 501,425 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ventas Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ventas Inc (VTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas Appoints Sean P. Nolan to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins Com has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). State Street invested in 0.12% or 24.31M shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.3% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 265,539 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 457,486 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.06% or 242,494 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 36,779 shares. Nomura Holding stated it has 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6.55M shares. Argent Communication stated it has 12,349 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Raymond James Na accumulated 0.1% or 26,169 shares. Legal General Group Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.23M shares.