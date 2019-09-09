Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose While Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Position by $3.25 Million; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Price Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lowered Holding by $7.78 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 51,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 861,797 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 2.60 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $80.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $341.67 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares to 882,822 shares, valued at $41.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Management has invested 0.36% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 5.36M shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 3,167 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 0.03% or 547,186 shares. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Acadian Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,396 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 190,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.33% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 137 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Stanley accumulated 20,581 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 159,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 5,387 shares. North Star Inv Corp holds 1,556 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 131,614 shares. Hodges Cap invested in 0.02% or 3,400 shares.

