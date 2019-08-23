Ventas (VTR) Share Price Rose While Camelot Portfolios Decreased Position by $1.21 Million; Pura Vida Investments Has Trimmed Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 154,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 235,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 389,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 1.07 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 149,233 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares to 257,604 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,710 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.18 million for 19.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares to 42,125 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 18,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

