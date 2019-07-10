Ventas (VTR) Holding Maintained by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Boosted Its Holding by $443,982 as Valuation Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 855.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 3.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.17 million, up from 361,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.92M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 8.27 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 109,917 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $277.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,890 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Probst Robert F, worth $633,096.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,636 shares to 34,323 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 11,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,004 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R also sold $11.76M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.