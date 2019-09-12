Ventas (VTR) Holder Veritable LP Lifted Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Stake in Echostar (SATS) Has Lifted by $1.57 Million

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 13,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 8,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 1.83M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 35,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 83,133 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 47,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 290,344 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 329,730 shares to 145,270 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 112,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,408 shares, and cut its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Interest Group reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corsair Capital Management Lp owns 7,852 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 12,482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company has 7,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jbf accumulated 120,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,274 shares. 91,000 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 296,107 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Utd Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 7,340 shares. Fir Tree Management LP stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 67,942 were reported by Raymond James & Associate.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $5.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 34,943 shares to 22,999 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,963 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).