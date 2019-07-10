Ventas (VTR) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Cut Its Stake by $717,507; Cornerstone Investment Partners Upped Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Shares Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 21,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.21 million for 18.33 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.15% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Burt Wealth holds 0.02% or 629 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 15,286 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited reported 64,801 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,882 shares. Prudential Fin holds 594,740 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,100 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Grp holds 145,081 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions Corp has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6.07M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 194,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock. American Century reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Company has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,944 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 30,925 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $4.36M worth of stock was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

