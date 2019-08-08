Ventas (VTR) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Its Stake by $8.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Baldwin Brothers Increases Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 218.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 139,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 203,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 63,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 891,528 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 214.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 43,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 64,478 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 20,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 2.85M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance

