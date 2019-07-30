Ventas (VTR) Holder Loudon Investment Management Decreased Holding by $3.57 Million; Stepan Co (SCL) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 27,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $97.03. About 86,312 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares to 44,517 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A had sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 431 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company owns 0.11% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 186,533 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 13,192 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 959,745 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,153 shares stake. Provise Gp Lc invested in 0.29% or 31,999 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 132,363 shares. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 4.30M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 11,257 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 289,709 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $348.79M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,312 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 0.02% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.07% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Southernsun Asset Ltd holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 176,667 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 11,400 shares. 4,744 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 1,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 99,189 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 7,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 3,004 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,627 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 3,500 are owned by Menta Ltd Liability Com.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $175,793 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 667,240 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $93.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 40,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,955 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).