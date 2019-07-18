Ventas (VTR) Holder Gotham Asset Management Upped Holding; As Jack In The Box (Call) (JACK) Market Value Declined, Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 298.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 13,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 754,486 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 90,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 194,839 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q1 same-store cash NOI rises 1.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas sees 2019 as `pivot year in our transition’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 17,890 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 97,000 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 203,900 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 11,000 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 1.34 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Com reported 37 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,258 shares. Prudential owns 0.06% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 594,740 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6,420 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 292,789 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 3,944 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 0.12% or 13,625 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.73% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 65,593 shares to 183,280 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 18,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,627 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $4.36M were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 13,530 shares stake. Prudential Financial invested in 31,862 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,296 shares. 91,252 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. West Oak Cap Limited Liability reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 166,167 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 16,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,193 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 843,206 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 2,041 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Management Corporation. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.08 million for 19.18 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Executive Management Team Changes – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks slip, U.S. yields rise on retail sales data – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks Wall Street Hates That I’ve Been Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EY Announces Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner for the Southeast – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.