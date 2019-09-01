Ventas (VTR) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.82 Million; As Big Lots (BIG) Stock Declined, Holder Mason Street Advisors Lowered Position by $314,222

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 21,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.24M market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 11.12 million shares traded or 696.87% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 978,272 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 5,232 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,679 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.18% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.17% or 230,386 shares. Apriem Advisors invested 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Blair William And Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hartford Mngmt reported 38,961 shares. Ameritas Prns stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Vanguard Grp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 46.78M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 41,559 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj stated it has 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 5.36M shares. 190,960 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Optimum Advisors holds 0% or 200 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $346.43 million for 19.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,304 shares to 82,305 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 121,807 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 1,281 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.13M shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 108,748 were reported by Dean Investment Lc. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 32,063 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,218 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Lc has invested 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Fund Management Sa reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0% or 363,389 shares. Ftb Advisors has 1,097 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Ltd Liability invested in 249,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,862 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,845 shares to 548,940 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Class C.