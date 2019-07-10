Ventas (VTR) Holder Fil LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $1.94 Million; As Legg Mason (LM) Stock Price Rose, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 224,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 423,910 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 30,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 131,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 1.79M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 136,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.21 million for 18.33 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F had sold 10,000 shares worth $633,096.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 38,030 shares to 413,432 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,156 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

