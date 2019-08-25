Ventas (VTR) Holder Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $324,702; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Bank Of The West Trimmed Holding

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 68,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 73,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.44M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 14,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 84,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 4.16 million shares traded or 22.05% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs invested in 6,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 152,318 shares. Pnc Financial Ser accumulated 23,604 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). M&T Bancorp Corp holds 9,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 811 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Contravisory Inv Management holds 14,859 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 2.17% or 210,942 shares. Whittier Trust holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 55 were reported by First Manhattan Communication.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 23,491 shares to 48,437 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22 million for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.