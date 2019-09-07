Ventas (VTR) Holder Cwm Cut Holding by $302,589; As Kennedy (KW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lowered Position by $1.06 Million

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 4,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 224,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 228,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 50,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 221,953 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $282,555 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company owns 920,627 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 3.64 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 3.46M shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Old West Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 245,932 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 19,780 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi owns 0.59% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 4.20M shares. First Personal Svcs invested in 0% or 656 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 11,329 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Ci, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.51M shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 843,914 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bamco Inc owns 3,044 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.46M for 20.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 9,570 shares to 199,970 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 165,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.