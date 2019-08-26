Ventas (VTR) Holder Bruni J V & Company Lowered Stake by $14.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Landec (LNDC) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Raised Holding

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 145,347 shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22 million for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

