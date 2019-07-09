Ventas (VTR) Holder Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $14.84 Million as Share Value Declined; Berkshire Hathaway Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $61.11 Million as Share Price Declined

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 54.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 962,625 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Expenses per Available Seat Mile Flat to Up 1%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 19/04/2018 – FAA Orders Engine Inspections After Fatal Southwest Engine Failure — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 950,787 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F also sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 8,639 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.03% stake. Invesco holds 7.13 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,250 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Profund Advsrs Lc owns 23,742 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 132,134 shares. Landscape Cap Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,191 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 97,277 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 336,223 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.29 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,000 are owned by Kamunting Street L P. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.08% or 36.89M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,098 shares. Ls Investment Lc owns 0.05% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 16,590 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 452 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd holds 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1,000 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.29% or 265,213 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 6,336 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 862,395 shares. 369,774 are owned by Oppenheimer & Inc. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Company owns 405,905 shares. Company Of Vermont has 987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fulton Bank Na invested in 0.1% or 27,561 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.45 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.