Ventas (VTR) Holder Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Stake by $14.84 Million; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Decreased Its Stake by $413,140

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $51.14 million for 14.57 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 175,542 shares to 948,053 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares with value of $4.36M were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 17.84 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

