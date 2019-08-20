Ventas Reit (VTR) Market Valuation Rose While Argent Trust Company Decreased by $639,009 Its Holding; Tdam Usa Has Upped Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (VTR) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 12,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 22,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 45,597 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 43,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $275.61. About 1.31M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,800 shares to 35,687 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 6,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,395 shares to 31,209 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,882 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.