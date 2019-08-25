Ventas Inc. (VTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

This is a contrast between Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Healthcare Facilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas Inc. 65 7.21 N/A 1.06 63.42 HCP Inc. 32 9.19 N/A 2.23 14.32

In table 1 we can see Ventas Inc. and HCP Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HCP Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Ventas Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ventas Inc. is currently more expensive than HCP Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HCP Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ventas Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HCP Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ventas Inc. and HCP Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas Inc. 0 6 0 2.00 HCP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$66.64 is Ventas Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.43%. HCP Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a -3.37% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HCP Inc. seems more appealing than Ventas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.3% of Ventas Inc. shares and 98.2% of HCP Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Ventas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of HCP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ventas Inc. -0.87% -0.91% 10.09% 5.34% 21.42% 14.85% HCP Inc. -0.06% 1.14% 6.68% 3.3% 25.31% 14.32%

For the past year Ventas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HCP Inc.

Summary

HCP Inc. beats Ventas Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada. The firm primarily invests in healthcare-related facilities including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing facilities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare related facilities. Ventas, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Irvine, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing. The fund also invests in mezzanine loans and other debt instruments. It engages in acquisition, development, leasing, selling and managing of healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Berkshire Hathaway Index, and MSCI REIT Index. HCP, Inc. was formed in 1985 and is based in Irvine, California with additional office in Nashville and San Francisco.