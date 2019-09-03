Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Reaches $74.66 52-Week High; Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is -7.15% below currents $43.08 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. See Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) latest ratings:

The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) hit a new 52-week high and has $76.90 target or 3.00% above today’s $74.66 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $27.60 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $76.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $828.03M more. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 421,885 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.60 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 53.64 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $73 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.64’s average target is -10.74% below currents $74.66 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, March 4. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $347.51M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company has market cap of $32.54 billion. The firm offers various services and products, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It also provides promoted services and products, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), The Stock That Zoomed 118% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Account of Twitter CEO hacked (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s Time To Take Twitter Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Latest data sharing snafu at Twitter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

